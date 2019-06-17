close

Dish TV continues its winning streak at BCS Ratna Award 2019

Presented annually by Aavishkar group, BCS Awards is one of the most significant & celebrated event of Indian B&CS industry. 

Dish TV continues its winning streak at BCS Ratna Award 2019
At the 10th edition of the BCS Ratna Awards, held in a glittering ceremony in the capital, Dish TV India, continued its winning streak by bagging award for 'Fastest growing DTH brand in HD Category (2018-19)'. With this, Dish TV India Limited, world's largest single-country DTH Company, has become the only Media & Entertainment organization to have won the award consecutively seventh time in a row and second time for the 'Fastest Growing DTH Brand in HD Category' tittle.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Gurpreet Singh, Business Head, Dish TV India Ltd said, "We are thrilled and honored to receive BCS Ratna Award for the seventh time. This award is a testimony to unmatched service and superior content quality of Dish TV. We, at Dish TV, always believe in providing quality content with modern technology and we are proud of the fact that we continue such prestigious distinction. I would also like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire team for our great win and look forward to many more."

On this occasion, Mr. Anurag Rastogi, MD, Aavishkar Media Pvt. LTD said, "Aavishkar Media Group congratulates Dish TV for their fantastic achievement as a fastest growing DTH brand in HD category. We appreciate their efforts, their enthusiasm and their startegies which has made them favourite among the audience. We wish them best of luck."

Presented annually by Aavishkar group, BCS Awards is one of the most significant & celebrated event of Indian B&CS industry. The platform recognizes the contributions of personalities from the Broadcasting, Digital Media, Ad Agencies, Distribution, Technology, DTH, CATV, Broadband, OTT and IPTV industry etc. by honoring them. BCS award is known for recognizing the contribution of the industry people who deliver 24X7 services and content to various households in the country, through multiple distribution platforms.
 

DCSBCS Ratna Award 2019Dish TV
