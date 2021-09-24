हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar opens up on giving a personal touch to her look in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Disha Parmar recently gave a sneak-peek into 'Priya Sood's look for a Sangeet ceremony from BALH 2 show. 

Disha Parmar opens up on giving a personal touch to her look in &#039;Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2&#039;
File Photo

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Parmar, seen as the female lead 'Priya' in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', seems quite excited about her outfit and is looking forward to the 'sangeet ceremony' sequence in the show. Giving a sneak peek into 'Priya's look for the Sangeet, Disha opens up about how she has added her inputs when it came to 'Priya's overall look for the ceremony.

Seen in a simple yet elegant blue lehenga, 'Priya Sood' definitely looks beautiful. Talking more on it, Disha Parmar says: "Personal touch to the styling has been that I recently got married just two months ago and now, 'Priya' is getting married. So, the outfit that I wore in my sangeet was a royal blue colour. That's what I wanted to wear in this show, also. And, that's what we did."

Adding further she says: "I remember for one of the events, I was wearing sneakers under my saree and that's what 'Priya' has also done for one scene. She's wearing white sneakers under her lehenga. So, these have been the little personal touches for the character 'Priya' by me."

The ongoing track is now going to witness the wedding of 'Ram' (Nakuul Mehta) and 'Priya' (Disha Parmar). 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha ParmarBade Achhe Lagte Hain 2Bade Achhe Lagte Haindisha parmar wedding
Next
Story

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale: Shweta Tiwari flaunts her fit body in beige-coloured outfit, impresses netizens

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Woman flies with a flock of geese