DishTV's OTT app Watcho arrives on Amazon Fire TV

With an aim to offer engaging and differentiated content catering to young audiences across the country, Dish TV India Ltd, world's largest single-country DTH Company, has expanded distribution of its OTT app Watcho to Amazon Fire TV Stick. Effective immediately, Amazon Fire TV Stick customers can access Watcho app to discover original web shows, short films, more than 100 Live TV channels and various other regional shows and movies.

Watcho provides access to a large VOD content library of originals, movies and popular shows along with linear TV service. It is also the first OTT service to feature user-generated content allowing users to create and upload their own content to Watcho. The flexible service was designed to address the large base of over 23 million subscribers of DishTV and d2h and is also open to new users.

Commenting on the association, Mr Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “We are excited to bring Watcho to the wide audience base on Amazon Fire TV Stick. Watcho, since launch, has received a good reception and there has been a demand to host it across platforms. The OTT market is continuously evolving and the consumption is growing on TV and mobile. We are confident that users will be delighted with the seamless experience of watching new-age and bite-sized video content of Watcho on the Amazon Fire TV Stick.”

Watcho offers 1000+ hours of library content including movies and short films and can now be installed directly from the Amazon App Store. At present, it has around 20 original shows in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. As an introductory offer, the service is available free of cost. Additionally, the Watcho app is also available for download on Google Play Store, App Store and users can also access the same on the website (www.watcho.com).