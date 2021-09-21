Divya Agarwal was ‘shocked to another level’ when Shamita Shetty questioned her relationship with Varun Sood

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal says she was ‘shocked to another level’ when she got to know that Shamita Shetty, questioned her relationship with Varun Sood and was doubtful that the two will end up marrying each other. Divya also said Shamita would get offended if she would say anything about her and Raqesh Bapat's equation, despite the fact that the two of them were part of the reality show and had no previous connection in the outside world.

“I was shocked to another level because she was always so offended when I said things about her and Raqesh, when I could see it. It wasn’t like I don’t know Raqesh as a person or I don’t know Shamita as a person, I don’t know both the sides. It wasn’t like that, I knew both the sides very well. I knew what was going on. But when I used to raise my voice or give opinions about them, she used to get very offended,” Divya told Hindustan Times.

Talking about the difference between reality show pairing and real life pairing, Divya continued, “She is talking about somebody out of this game show, who is in my family, and there is a difference between reality show pairings and a real-life pairing. You are comparing your reality show pairing to a real-life connection? I think it was a very silly comment.”

The first-ever Bigg Boss OTT winner said that she has already told Shamita whenever she gets married, she will invite her. “Varun and I are very used to these kinds of comments and trolling. We have always said that time will tell. I invited her to my wedding anyway, I told her that when we get married, I will definitely call you,” she said.

Divya and Shamita had started as friends on Bigg Boss OTT but later the two did not get along with each other. Divya says Shamita Shetty was bossy and she is an independent woman who likes to take her own decisions.