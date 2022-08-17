New Delhi: Television actress Kanishka Soni, who is known for her role in daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum shocked her fans with marriage news. She took to social media and shared pictures of herself wearing a sindoor and mangalsutra which married women don. However, the shocking part came when she disclosed about marrying herself. Yes! she did that.

TV ACTRESS MARRIES HERSELF

Kanishka Soni took to Instagram and wrote: Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELFanswer to all questions I am getting I don’t need any Man Ever .. I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar I am the goddess , Strong & Powerful , shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME , Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower

Kanishka, who hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was last seen in the TV show Devi Adi Parashakti where she played goddess Ganga. She later announced her exit from the telly world and her Insta bio suggests that she is now a celebrity yoga trainer, actor, and singer. She entered politics with Ramdas Athawale's political party.

The actress featured in several shows and films such as Do Dil Ek Jaan, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mahabharat, Pavitra Rishta, Begusarai, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala among others. She made her debut in Tamil debut in Pathayeram Kodi in 2013, followed by Devaraya and Yuvrajayam respectively.

INDIA'S FIRST CASE OF SOLOGAMY

Kanishka is not the first one to marry herself. Earlier this year, Gujarat girl Kshama Bindu promoted Sologamy and announced marriage to herself. A Vadodara resident married herself on June 11, 2022, making it India’s first case of Sologamy. She identifies as a bisexual person.



