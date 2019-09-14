close

'Do cricket experts know this?' Twitterati reacts to Rs 7 crore question asked to Sanoj Raj in KBC 11

Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and shared their reactions on the question worth Rs 7 crore asked from Sanoj Raj on KBC 11.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-based reality shows and has been running successfully for 11 seasons. This season kick-started with our favourite host Amitabh Bachchan in August and has found its first crorepati in IAS aspirant Sanoj Raj.

The episode of Sanoj Raj winning 1 crore aired recently and Twitter is full of wishes for him. The IAS aspirant also faced the 7 crore question but did not know the answer to it. It was here that he decided to quit the game and take home a sum of Rs 1 crore.

The 7 crore question asked to Sanoj was, "Who was the Indian bowler off whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first-class century?"

As soon as the question flashed on screens, Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and shared their reactions to it.

Check some of them out here:

The KBC 11 contestant completed his education from a private school in Jehanabad. He went on to study B.Tech from West Bengal's Vardhman University. Sanoj bagged a job in TCS but aspired for the civil services and in June 2018 quit his job to concentrate full-time on UPSC.

Meanwhile, he tried his luck in KBC and managed to answer all the 15 questions correctly, becoming the first-ever crorepati of this season.

Tags:
KBC 11Kaun Banega CrorepatiAmitabh BachchanSanoj Raj
