Don't think I'll ever take up supernatural shows: Jasmin Bhasin

Mumbai: Actress Jasmin Bhasin says that she doesn't relate to the current trend of supernatural shows and so, she doesn't think she will explore that genre.

"I don't think I will ever take up supernatural or thriller shows as I do not relate to them. I am happy with the kind of work I am doing," Jasmin said in a statement.

She is currently playing the role of Happy Mehra in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

"When you play a daily soap character that character lives with you for a really long time. The span of my previous character was almost for a year and a half and I had to let go off that Gujarati girl completely so that I could get into the skin of Happy who is exactly like me in real life," said the "Dil Se Dil Tak" actress.