हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jasmin Bhasin

Don't think I'll ever take up supernatural shows: Jasmin Bhasin

She is currently playing the role of Happy Mehra in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

Don&#039;t think I&#039;ll ever take up supernatural shows: Jasmin Bhasin
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Jasmin Bhasin says that she doesn't relate to the current trend of supernatural shows and so, she doesn't think she will explore that genre.

"I don't think I will ever take up supernatural or thriller shows as I do not relate to them. I am happy with the kind of work I am doing," Jasmin said in a statement.

She is currently playing the role of Happy Mehra in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

"When you play a daily soap character that character lives with you for a really long time. The span of my previous character was almost for a year and a half and I had to let go off that Gujarati girl completely so that I could get into the skin of Happy who is exactly like me in real life," said the "Dil Se Dil Tak" actress.

 

Tags:
Jasmin BhasinJasmin Bhasin tv showssupernatural showsDil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Next
Story

ZEE5 launches procedural format crime thriller 'Abhay'

Must Watch

PT44M14S

Taal Thok Ke: How crackdown on corruption has left Opposition crying political vendetta