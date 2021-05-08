Drew Barrymore's 'Namaste India' message for COVID crisis in the country is truly heartfelt - Watch

New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Drew Barryware shared a special video message, reflecting upon the current COVID-19 crisis in India. The international star in a heartfelt message talked about the current situation that the country is grappling with.

On The Drew Barrymore Show on Zee Café, she talked about her love and deep-rooted connection with the country. In a 1:50 second video byte, she cited examples of some positive news stories about India that caught her attention. Being a beacon of hope and positivity, she has shared her love and wishes for the people of India to come out stronger.

Here's what Drew Barrymore said:

“Hello everyone and Namaste India!

This one's a special message to the people of India. A lot of you guys already know of my deep-rooted connection with the country and how I've always loved India for its culture, its people and so much more! It truly holds a very special place in my heart. In my visits, I've met so many wonderful people who've truly inspired me as a person which propelled me to write a chapter in my book too. Today, as we cope with the worldwide situation, my heart goes out to the people of India who're trying hard to hold it together. My sincere wishes and prayers to you to stay strong and BELIEVE that we will come out stronger together.

I came across a couple of articles online that truly invigorated a sense of faith and positivity in me, like a 110-year-old COVID-19 survivor in India, or how a man donating his entire life's savings towards relief. Countless people, celebrities and organizations coming together and pledging support, people starting food centres and relief groups – and this is TRULY the need of the hour. A small contribution could really help and make a giant difference, and even save a life!

I’m doing my bit and urge you to do whatever is in your capacity.

Most importantly, I’m sending you a lot of love, healing and prayers and faith in the light at the end of this dark tunnel.

Namaste. Thank you so much and all of my love.”