Eid 2020: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim teaches us how to recreate old outfits and style ourselves this festive season

New Delhi: Worried about not having new clothes for Eid? Actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has taught us a new ‘jugaad’ to pep up our wardrobe despite the lockdown. For her first video on her newly-launched YouTube channel – Dipika Ki Duniya – the actress gave us a sneak peek of how to add colour to our old clothes and use them again on Eid since people are locked down inside their homes.

Dipika has picked up a black outfit to wear on Eid from her old collection and to it, she will add some freshness by making some designs, adding a border and thread work. She started prepping for the festival much in advance.

Watch the video here and take notes. (PS: The clip also has a bonus attached to it).

Dipika’s sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim is also an avid social media user and treats her Instafam to pictures and videos of the family. She has posted a video on how to redo your old outfits for Eid. Check out:

Meanwhile, for the men, Dipika’s actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim has given a glimpse of how to complement the Eid outfit with fancy turbans made at home. Take a look:

The Ibrahims enjoy a massive fan following. They are quite popular on social media.

Dipika and Shoaib, who fell in love on the sets of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, married in February 2018. Dipika was last seen in the hit show ‘Kahan Hum Kahan Tum’.