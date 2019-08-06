Ekta Kapoor green signals 'Naagin 4', cast to be unveiled soon - Watch

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor announced the fourth installment of the supernatural franchise 'Naagin'. She revealed the big news on social media with a small teaser, taking the excitement levels a notch higher.

Ekta revealed in her post that in September, the cast of 'Naagin 4' will be unveiled. She wrote: “Happieeee naagpanchami guys! Sept we will announce d next #naagin for #naagin4! Some surprises on wat I’ll see n where ull see!!!!”

She made the big announcement on the auspicious of Nag Panchami. The festival of snakes was celebrated on August 5, 2019. On this day, devotees worship the snake god and it usually takes place a couple of days after Haryali Teej.

Milk is offered to the snake god, also known as Nag Devta, seeking blessings for the well-being of the family members. It is said that as worshipping as many as 12 serpent gods on this day is believed to be very auspicious.

Pooja is offered to Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala gods.

Coming back to Naagin 4, the popular supernatural franchise 'Naagin' by Balaji Telefilms has had three successful seasons. The third season featured Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas, and Rakshanda Khan in lead roles.

Any guesses who could be the Naagin in season 4?