Ekta Kapoor to produce new digital reality show

Producer Ekta Kapoor is all set to produce a new show through her digital production house, ALTBalaji.

It will be on the lines of a reality show for digital entertainment for which the banner has partnered with MX Player. The title and the concept of the show will be soon revealed.

On Tuesday, ALTBalaji took to their Instagram handle to share a creative which read: "Ekta Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show". The caption read: "It's showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It's going to be intense!"

ALTBalaji, which was founded in 2017, has been an important part of the OTT system in India and their collaboration with MX Player is being touted as one of the groundbreaking content strategies through the said show.

In November 2021, Ekta was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award along with Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.