Lock Upp

Ektaa Kapoor shares her excitement ahead of Lock Upp finale, calls it 'overwhelming'

After almost two months of going on air, Ekta Kapoor's reality show 'Lock Upp' will conclude on Saturday. 

Ektaa Kapoor shares her excitement ahead of Lock Upp finale, calls it &#039;overwhelming&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Digital reality show 'Lock Upp' has been making headlines for some time now, and is all set to announce the winner today. Producer Ektaa R Kapoor today took to her social media to express her excitement for the finale.

In the video, she can be seen saying, "I am super excited for the finale of 'Lock Upp'. May the best man woman win! Thankyou for the love that the reality show has been getting.. it's truly overwhelming and wouldn’t have been possible without everyone’s support." 

The show has been touted to be one of the most popular reality shows on OTT and has already crossed more than 200 million views. Content czarina Ektaa R Kapoor is a very true-at-heart kind of person who has always given mindful and soulful entertainment to the audiences from all across the country. 

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show. 

'Lock Upp' started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022. 

Going by the impressive number of her forthcoming movies and shows, Ektaa is all set to make 2022 all about romance, mystery, drama, action, horror and thrill.

Tags:
Lock UppLock Upp updatesEkta KapoorLock Upp finaleMunawar FaruquiPayal RohatgiPrince NirulaAnjali AroraShivam SharmaKangana Ranaut
