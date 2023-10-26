Ektaa Kapoor Wishes Luck To Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain On Bigg Boss 17

New Delhi: Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, have taken the Bigg Boss 17 house by storm, becoming one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. The couple's journey in the reality show has not only intrigued fans but also garnered support from several notable figures in the Indian entertainment industry. One such prominent personality is Ekta Kapoor, who recently showed her unwavering support for this dynamic duo via Instagram.

Ekta Kapoor, the powerhouse behind numerous successful television shows and films, took to her Instagram story to express her support for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. In her story, she praised Ankita as one of the most professional actors and one of the best leads in the industry. Ekta Kapoor's message was filled with good wishes for the couple as they continue their journey on Bigg Boss 17.

As the season progresses, fans are eagerly awaiting what unfolds next for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Their journey has been filled with surprises, emotional moments, and engaging interactions with fellow contestants. With the support of industry stars like Ekta Kapoor and an ever-growing fan base, their presence on Bigg Boss 17 promises to be one to remember.