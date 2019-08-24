Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell join 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'

Anaheim: Actress Emily VanCamp will be reprising her role as agent Sharon Carter in the upcoming action-drama series 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'.

The mini-series will stream on Disney+ and will take the audience on new adventures featuring characters played by Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) in the "Captain America" and "Avengers" movies.

VanCamp played the role of Sharon Carter in the feature film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

Hollywood legend Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell will be bringing character of John Walker to life. It is the first time that the character is making a transition from the comics to the screen.

Created in 1986, in comics Walker started out as buffoonish villain Super Patriot, a fanatic determined to replace Captain America. He becomes a government sanctioned superhero and is appointed as the new Captain America for sometime. He later becomes US Agent.

Marvel head Kevin Feige made the announcement at D23 Expo here on Friday. He feels privileged to be associated with the show.

"It's an unbelievable privilege to be able to continue to work with these two (Mackie and Stan) year after year and now coming to Disney+. We do a much deeper dive into both their pasts and present post 'Avengers: Endgame' in a way that is cool," Feige said.

It will premiere at Disney+ soon.