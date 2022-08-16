Emmy Awards 2022 opens for voting, to stream LIVE on September 13

New Delhi: The 74th Emmy Awards is just around the corner, and television lovers cannot control their excitement about which of their favourite shows will take home the gold at the prestigious event in Los Angeles.

The awards will broadcast from the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles and will stream LIVE on Lionsgate Play in India on September 13 from 5:30 AM.

It’s time for the audience to take full control and decide which of the shows take the Emmy home! Votes can be casted on the official website of Television academy before the balloting closes at 10:00 PM PT on Friday, August 22, 2022.



The shows nominated for the award are:



• Outstanding Television Movie: Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

• Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: Selling Sunset

• Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming: Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

• Outstanding Period Costumes: The First Lady

• Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling: The First Lady

• Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup: The First Lady

• Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: Gaslit

• Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Gaslit

• Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Gaslit

• Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: Gaslit



Follow the instructions below to cast your vote:



• Know your member username and password. If you forget your credentials, click here to reset.

• Ensure that your email address and phone number are correct by visiting your account on the Member Dashboard.



To Vote:



• Simply select the individual program. Remember, you can only select one program per category

• Once you’ve made your selections, you will be prompted to Review Your Selection for a final time

• After reviewing, click Submit. Once you submit for a category, you will not be able to print, alter or rescind your ballot

• After you submit each category, you will be brought back to the voting homepage. At this point, you may cast your votes for additional categories, or log out and come back at another time before the voting deadline.



Emmy Awards 2022 will stream in India on Lionsgate Play on September 13th at 5:30 AM.