Emmy Awards 2024 Full List Of Winners: Shogun Shines, 'Hacks' Bags A Surprise Win!

New Delhi: The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards was held on Sunday night at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The award ceremony was hosted by father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. Among other highlights, actor Anna Sawai created history by becoming the first Asian performer to win the Best Drama Actress Emmy award. She bagged the prestigious trophy for her role in 'Shogun' show.

Here, take a look at the Emmy Awards 2024 Full List Of Winners:

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show – WINNER

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors — WINNER

Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lamorne Morris, Fargo – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country – WINNER

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shogun – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun – WINNER

Outstanding Drama Series

Shogun – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks – WINNER

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Slow Horses – Will Smith – WINNER

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky – WINNER

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd – WINNER

Outstanding writing for a variety special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us – WINNER

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye – WINNER

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer – WINNER

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Ripley - Steven Zaillian – WINNER

Shogun became the most honoured single season of any show in Emmys history. With 14 wins in the minor categories, Shogun already broken the record for number of Emmys for a drama in a single season, set by Game of Thrones with 12.

This event marked the second Primetime Emmy ceremony of 2024, following the rescheduled 75th edition, which was postponed from September 2023 to January 15, 2024, due to the 2023 Hollywood labour disputes.

In India, the ceremony was broadcast live on Lionsgate Play.