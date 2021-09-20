हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Emmys 2021

Emmys 2021: 'The Crown' continues a winning run, Gillian Anderson bags award for portraying Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson essayed the role of former British Prime Minister ‘Margaret Thatcher’ in the The Crown for which she bagged an Emmy.

Emmys 2021: &#039;The Crown&#039; continues a winning run, Gillian Anderson bags award for portraying Margaret Thatcher

Los Angeles: Netflix’s hit show ‘The Crown’ is continuing its winning run at the ongoing Emmys as the drama series bagged its third award of the night with Gillian Anderson taking home the accolade for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series’.

Anderson essayed the role of former British Prime Minister ‘Margaret Thatcher’ in the show. The fourth season of ‘The Crown’ covered the time span from 1979 to the early 1990s and it included Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as prime minister and Lady Diana Spencer’s marriage to Prince Charles.

Earlier, Award-winning director from New Zealand, Jessica Hobbs won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series’. Hobbs directed the Season 4 of Netflix's hit show `The Crown`.

Peter Morgan also won an Emmy for `Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series` for Netflix's `The Crown`.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

