Entertainment news: How Parth Samthaan celebrated his birthday on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' sets

Mumbai: Television actor Parth Samthaan, who turned 29 on Wednesday, celebrated his birthday on the sets of hi TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Parth took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebrations from the sets with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey.

The video featured a money-themed cake with edible currency. Parth captioned the image: "Let's eat money instead of stealing... #bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi."

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' is a romantic drama TV series which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif.

The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.