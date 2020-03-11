हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parth Samthaan

Entertainment news: How Parth Samthaan celebrated his birthday on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' sets

Parth took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebrations from the sets with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey.

Entertainment news: How Parth Samthaan celebrated his birthday on &#039;Kasautii Zindagii Kay&#039; sets
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@the_parthsamthaan

Mumbai: Television actor Parth Samthaan, who turned 29 on Wednesday, celebrated his birthday on the sets of hi TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Parth took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebrations from the sets with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey.

The video featured a money-themed cake with edible currency. Parth captioned the image: "Let's eat money instead of stealing... #bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s eat money instead of stealing #bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' is a romantic drama TV series which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif.

The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

Tags:
Parth Samthaanparth samthaan birthdayKasautii Zindagii Kay
Next
Story

Kamya Panjabi and husband Shalabh Dang seal it with a kiss on one month anniversary

Must Watch

PT3M14S

MP के संग्राम पर Rahul Gandhi ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा Thank you