हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Entertainment News: Korean drama 'My Secret, Terrius' predicted coronavirus COVID-19 like outbreak in 2018? This viral clip floods internet

The series was earlier available on Netflix but after the buzz around it caught up the internet, the video-streaming giant pulled it off. 

Entertainment News: Korean drama &#039;My Secret, Terrius&#039; predicted coronavirus COVID-19 like outbreak in 2018? This viral clip floods internet
Pic Courtesy: Video clip from Twitter

New Delhi: Amid the times of crisis, several conspiracy theories take birth. At present, the world is grappling with the deadly novel coronavirus which has as of now claimed over 22,000 lives globally. The pandemic flu has not only led to a lockdown here in India but also elsewhere in many other countries which are fighting against COVID-19. 

Meanwhile, on the virtual world, a video clip from 2018 South Korean drama 'My Secret, Terrius' has gone viral. Why? Well, netizens are baffled with the uncanny prediction it makes in the viral clip about coronavirus outbreak. Although the series is a work of fiction yet the dialogues and characters presented will surprise you. 

The series was earlier available on Netflix but after the buzz around it caught up the internet, the movie-TV shows streaming giant pulled it off. Yes, the series is no longer available on Netflix. 

So, no chill and Netflix. Make peace with the real world. 

Earlier, netizens went crazy looking for 2011 Hollywood classic 'Contagion' which also shows a similar pandemic outbreak.

It is time to not spread any misconceptions but rather follow the government advisory on maintaining social distancing to stay safe. 

The 21-day lockdown in Indian began on March 25 midnight and will last till April 14 midnight. 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19my secret terriuskorean dramaSouth Koreancontagioncorornavirus prediction
Next
Story

Wondering what’s keeping Sidharth Shukla busy during quarantine break? Here’s the answer

Must Watch

PT3M50S

India: How the people of villages are fighting with Coronavirus?