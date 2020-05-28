हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shikha Singh Shah

Entertainment news: 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Shikha Singh Shah flaunts blooming baby bump

Shikha took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome picture of herself dressed in casuals.

Entertainment news: &#039;Kumkum Bhagya&#039; actress Shikha Singh Shah flaunts blooming baby bump
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shikhasingh

Mumbai: Television actress Shikha Singh Shah, known for her work in shows like "Kumkum Bhagya", "Left Right Left" and "Sasural Simar Ka", shared a photograph of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Shikha took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome picture of herself dressed in casuals.

"Only if it was all Black & White #goodtimesahead#waiting #positivevibesonly #bestrong#staysafe #stayhealthy #stayathome," she wrote on the image, which has garnered over 45.1K likes.

She had earlier shared a PDA-filled picture of herself along with her husband Karan Shah and captioned it: "Kisses galore Why should only mom dad have all the fun, I'm gonna be a big brother too #familypotrait #onlylove#lotsofkisses #lotsofhugs #positivity#happiness #content #peaceofmind#pawsome #lockdownlife#thistooshallpass #booyaacorona#weshallovercome #spreadsmiles#spreadlove #spreadkindness".

Shikha made her debut with "Left Right Left". She was later seen in shows like "Meri Doli Tere Angana", "Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan", "Uttaran", "Na Aana Is Des Laado", "Adaalat", "Sasural Simar Ka" and "Kumkum Bhagya".

Tags:
Shikha Singh ShahKumkum BhagyaShikha Singh
Next
Story

'Betaal' review: Lack of thrills will make you feel disinterested in series
  • 1,58,333Confirmed
  • 4,531Deaths

Full coverage

  • 53,71,147Confirmed
  • 3,54,920Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M9S

Zee Top 50: Top Stories of the hour