Kundali Bhagya

Entertainment news: Sanjay Gagnani is back on 'Kundali Bhagya'

His character Prithvi Malhotra's sudden disappearance from 'Kundali Bhagya' had left many wondering about her absence.

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Gagnani had been away from "Kundali Bhagya" for a while. He is now back on the show.

"It was a sudden break from the show because the content demanded me to be off-track for a couple of months. If I would have been there then the story wouldn't have moved forward because everyone knows that Prithvi Malhotra can do anything and everything," he said.

"The content did not demand his presence that is why he was away from the show for a couple of months. I miss being part of 'Kundali Bhagya' because I have been there in the show for more than two and a half years now. It's great to be back," added the actor, who is also seen in Ekta's other production "Naagin".

Sanjay asserts that his character's entry is at the most opportune moment.

"Prithvi enters the show during the Holi celebration when everyone is having fun and that's when the unpredictable happens - the earthquake or volcano called Prithvi Malhotra enters. So exactly at the moment and in a kind of scenario when no character, no viewer or in a way at a point where no one expected, Prithvi Malhotra is back on the show," he said.

