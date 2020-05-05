हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Betaal

Entertainment news: Shah Rukh Khan's new web series production 'Betaal' to release on May 24

"Betaal" is a horror-thriller written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed "Ghoul". The show is co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

Entertainment news: Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s new web series production &#039;Betaal&#039; to release on May 24
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@RedChilliesEnt

Mumbai: "Betaal", Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new web series as producer, is set for a May 24 release.

"Betaal" is a horror-thriller written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed "Ghoul". The show is co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

"The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around a fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre-bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work," said a source.

The first look of the series has been unveiled.

"Here's 1st look of #Betaal, our upcoming horror-thriller web series, starring @ItsViineetKumar, @AahanaKumra & directed by #PatrickGraham, @iamnm. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma, it premieres May 24 on @NetflixIndia @iamsrk @VenkyMysore @blumhouse SKGlobal," read a tweet by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The project is a collaboration between SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, the banner that is known for its Hollywood horror productions as "Paranormal Activity" and "Insidious".

 

Tags:
BetaalShah Rukh KhanNetflix
Next
Story

Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, d2h launches bouquet of services to offer uninterrupted entertainment
Corona Meter
  • 46711Confirmed
  • 13161Discharged
  • 1583Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day