Entertainment News: Sunil Grover gets emotional watching this old video of him with Shah Rukh Khan on Kapil Sharma's show, fans shower love - Watch

New Delhi: Ace comedian-actor Sunil Grover won a million hearts with his class act on Kapil Sharma's maiden show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Sunil as Gutthi was superlative in his stage performance which made him a household name and every actor who came on the show heaped praises on him.

But nothing lasts forever and so the show did not too. Later, Kapil started off with another show and Sunil was a part of it too but soon things between the two fell apart and they went off separate ways, breaking many hearts.

Now, they do share a cordial relation.

Sunil Grover took to Twitter recently and shared an old video of him on Kapil's show which made him emotional. It was the 'Dilwale' episode where the entire cast was present including Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Sunil performed brilliantly on 'Gerua' song, giving many laughter punches to the audience and the stars.

It was so good that soon social media back then had exploded with praise and even SRK showered all the love to his craft.

Watch the clip:

Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it. https://t.co/i1dgzggQOO — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020

When Sunil shared the video clip today, even now netizens hailed it as his best performance ever and sent him all the love!

Sunil Grover is rightly known as the man of disguise, who can slip into any character on-stage with utmost brilliance.

He was seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and released on Eid last year.