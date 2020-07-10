Entertainment News: The Boys season 2 teaser trailer out - Watch video

New Delhi: The wait is over as 'The Boys' season 2 teaser trailer has been released by the makers. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 territories around the world.

It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Watch 'The Boys season 2' teaser trailer here:

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official teaser trailer for the second season of THE BOYS, the first three episodes of which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 4, 2020.

New episodes will be available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9.

The intense Season 2 sees 'The Boys' on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight(Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control.

On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes centre stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also includes Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel Van Santen, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

So, are you excited to watch this intense drama?