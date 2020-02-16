Entertainment news: What Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla said after his big victory - Watch

New Delhi: Thank you for standing by me, said 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla to his fans in a heartfelt video shared by his team on his official Instagram account. He expressed his sincere gratitude towards those who supported him in his four-month long journey and said that the win would not have been possible without their good wishes. Sidharth further asked his fans to keep showering their love and blessing on him and signed off by saying that he hopes to not do anything that would disappoint his fans.

"The trophy has come home," read the caption of the post. Watch the video here:

Sidharth also posed with the trophy with his mother and sister and wrote, "A well-deserved picture with the one who gave him birth and the other who has taught him the basics of life.. these pictures summarises those multiple emotions. A picture-perfect moment indeed."

Sidharth took home the winner trophy, Rs 40 lakh cash prize, a car and a trip to Abu Dhabi. His biggest competitor Asim Riaz stood second while his closest friend Shehnaaz Gill was declared the third runner-up. A total of six contestants were in the race for the trophy. Paras Chhabra opted out of the game first and walked away with Rs 10 lakh cash prize. Next up, Aarti Singh was eliminated and later, Rashami Desai. The top three finalists were Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz.

Congratulations, Sidharth!