Entertainment News: With 'Ramayan' back on Doordarshan, netizens flood internet with 'happy viewing' messages

New Delhi: On public demand, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that the popular show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will once again be telecast. And today is the D-day - fans couldn't contain their excitement and as soon as the show began, social media was flooded with 'happy viewing' messages.

Netizens even shared screenshots and pictures from the show and thronged Doordarshan to watch the epic being retold on small screens. Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' ruled the TV screens back in late 80s and early 90s.

#Backtomychildhood. #Ramayan on @DDNational. India used to come to a standstill. There were instances when perfect strangers knocked at our door to watch #Ramayan. Now watching it again. Happy Viewing Folks. #StayHomeStaySafe and a very interesting link up opportunity for Gennext pic.twitter.com/6frbfcTt4s — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) March 28, 2020

In the world of Amazon Prime & Netflix I’m watching 32 year old show Ramayan And recalling old memories #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/2w7ptcCWbN — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) March 28, 2020

Happening right now #Ramayan .. It's important for all us to watch Ramayana & Mahabharata as it will offer you spiritual answers and also answers to the fascist propaganda being run by RSS-BJP in the garb of religion. Watch it, won't find any reference to Hindutva! Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/tQFGqgXXPp — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) March 28, 2020

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown which will help restrain the further spread of COVID-19. The world right now is facing a tough time and to make things easier, social distancing has been put in practice.

With so much happening around us, watching 'Ramayan' will definitely bring in some minutes of positivity and relief.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' start from March 28, 2020. One episode will be shown in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively.

Co-incidentally, the cast of 'Ramayan' featuring Arun Govil, who played the iconic role of Lord Rama, Deepika Chikhalia, who played Goddess Sita and Sunil Lahri, who was seen in the role of Lord Lakshmana along with Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and the audience loved to see the trio together after almost two decades.