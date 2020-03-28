हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramayan

Entertainment News: With 'Ramayan' back on Doordarshan, netizens flood internet with 'happy viewing' messages

On public demand, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that the popular show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will once again be telecast. And today is the D-day - fans couldn't contain their excitement and as soon as the show began, social media was flooded with 'happy viewing' messages. 

Entertainment News: With &#039;Ramayan&#039; back on Doordarshan, netizens flood internet with &#039;happy viewing&#039; messages
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: On public demand, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that the popular show Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' will once again be telecast. And today is the D-day - fans couldn't contain their excitement and as soon as the show began, social media was flooded with 'happy viewing' messages. 

Netizens even shared screenshots and pictures from the show and thronged Doordarshan to watch the epic being retold on small screens. Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' ruled the TV screens back in late 80s and early 90s. 

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown which will help restrain the further spread of COVID-19. The world right now is facing a tough time and to make things easier, social distancing has been put in practice. 

With so much happening around us, watching 'Ramayan' will definitely bring in some minutes of positivity and relief. 

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' start from March 28, 2020. One episode will be shown in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively. 

Co-incidentally, the cast of 'Ramayan' featuring Arun Govil, who played the iconic role of Lord Rama, Deepika Chikhalia, who played Goddess Sita and Sunil Lahri, who was seen in the role of Lord Lakshmana along with Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and the audience loved to see the trio together after almost two decades. 

 

Tags:
RamayanRamanand SagarArun GovilDeepikaLord RamLakshmanaSitaSunil Lahri
Next
Story

Witness the evergreen musical love story as &flix airs 'Beauty And The Beast'

Must Watch

PT4M15S

People migrating from the city to village in large numbers, gave reason themselves!