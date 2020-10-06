हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
&flix

Everybody's a winner this cricket season with Flix Movie League airing weeknights only on &flix

The much-awaited seasonal bonanza returns this year with the biggest cricketing league. As an ongoing month-long fiesta, &flix offers you a wonderful window of opportunity to reward yourself this month with extravagant prizes, all at the simple click of a button.

Everybody&#039;s a winner this cricket season with Flix Movie League airing weeknights only on &amp;flix

The much-awaited seasonal bonanza returns this year with the biggest cricketing league. As an ongoing month-long fiesta, &flix offers you a wonderful window of opportunity to reward yourself this month with extravagant prizes, all at the simple click of a button.

As part of its flagship Flix Movie League, &flix presents yet another engaging and interactive contest for its viewers. Don't lose heart if your team doesn't make it because you now to stand a chance to win amazing prizes every day. A simple 2-step method which includes scanning the QR code displayed on-screen and answering easy questions correctly rewards you with runs. 

With #FlixItToWinIt, the more you scan, the higher runs you score. So, get ready to boost your chances of being one of the eleven daily winners to receive an assured cashback of INR 1000 on Paytm. That's not all, one lucky person stands a chance to be the prized owner of a Gaming Console, Tablet, Mobile Phone or even a Smartwatch every week. This time around, the ball's in your court; you snooze, you lose.

Watch and win prizes daily with Flix Movie League airing weeknights at 9 PM and 11 PM on &flix

 

Tags:
&flixCricketflix movie league
Next
Story

Mirzapur 2 trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu's dark, edgy revenge drama keeps you hooked - Watch
  • 66,85,082Confirmed
  • 1,03,569Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M48S

Hathras : Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi, asked why he is silent