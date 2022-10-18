NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SAJID KHAN

Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16 now, demands Ali Fazal sharing graphic image!

Sajid Khan MeToo accused news update: Film director is currently inside Bigg Boss 16 house as a participant. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:09 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16 now, demands Ali Fazal sharing graphic image!

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal has called for #MeToo accused Sajid Khan's eviction from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. He also shared a graphic image, where the filmmaker's picture is being set on fire.

Many actresses and models have come forward and raised their voice against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power.

Sajid has been accused of sexual assault which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Ali took to his Instagram story where he shared an image of Sajid's picture being lit on fire by a person with #MeToo written on the wrist.

He captioned his post: "Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now."

Ali is not the first person who wants Sajid to be ousted from the show. Previously, Sherlyn Chopra and Sona Mohaptara had voiced their opinion on Sajid's participation in the show.

 

Live Tv

Sajid KhanBigg Boss 16Ali FazalSajid Khan metoo accusedMetoo movementSexual offenderSherlyn ChopraSajid Khan news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people