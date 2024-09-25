Excitement Soars For Prime Video’s 'The Tribe' As Celebs And Friends Rally Behind The Show!

Anticipation is skyrocketing for Prime Video’s upcoming reality series, 'The Tribe', as celebrities and close friends of the cast are buzzing across social media. Big names like Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Ananya Panday, Seema Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor are hyping the show, adding to the building excitement. With the support of family and famous friends, 'The Tribe' is already trending, and viewers are eagerly awaiting its release.

The show features a star-studded lineup, including Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alfia Jafry, and Hardik Zaveri, making it one of the most anticipated reality series this year. As the buzz grows, fans can’t wait to see what twists and turns this unscripted drama will deliver.

In a flurry of excitement, Ananya Panday exclaimed, "Ooooo! This is going to be fun!!" Bipasha Basu wished the cast well, writing, "All the best @alannapanday @amazonprime."

Maheep Kapoor added, "Looking forward to watching this," while Aditi Bhatia chimed in with, "My friends are on the show! FINALLY!!!" Aaliyah Kashyap simply declared, "It's Happening!!"

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and led by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig as executive producers, the nine-episode reality series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 4. The series will be available in India and over 240 countries worldwide in Hindi, with English subtitles.