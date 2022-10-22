EXCLUSIVE: TV actress Aishwarya Sakhuja says, 'if botox works for you...then go ahead, what's the harm?'

New Delhi: 'Saas Bina Sasural' actress and former model Aishwarya Sakhuja is not the one to mince her words. She talks about protecting animal rights and takes to her social media to voice her opinions apart from sharing a glimpse into her life with her husband Rohit Nag and also living a healthy lifestyle after being detected with Diabetes.

This festive season, it is the time of the year when people take self-grooming seriously and we celebrities are papped outside beauty salons before their lit Diwali parties. In a recent controversial chat show, a leading male superstar even dissed Bollywood's obsessions with fillers & filters and netizens found it cool.

Aishwarya Sakhuja thinks otherwise and believes that none of us are in any place to judge or pass comments, She shares, 'As a society, we have become very judgemental. Headlines on a woman's makeover are way more than the men's for as long as media has existed. We are in a medium where we are expected to look a certain way, it is our body, and it is completely subjective. I have a very simple concept of live & let live.'

Talking about whether she'd ever consider getting a filler, 'If botox works for you & they make you feel more confident about it, if you feel you're looking better on screen, then go ahead, what's the harm? I haven't read up on fillers or botox and I have no idea about the side effects. But it doesn't have any adverse side effects on your health.'

'I don't think there is a problem. It is okay for a leading male superstar to say that because let us be honest, male stars have a longer run than females, if women are taking this decision for themselves, either for work or for other reasons, who are we to judge,' Aishwarya adds.