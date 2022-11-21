Exclusive! Gautam Vig warns to screw contestant's happiness if he returns to Bigg Boss 16, calls himself an 'injured tiger'

New Delhi: Television actor Gautam Vig has become the first male contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. He was nominated alongside Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma this week and bid farewell to the housemates on Sunday.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Online, Gautam opened up about his experience with Bigg Boss 16. He talked about his equation with the housemates and how badly he wants to re-enter the house as a wild card.

Talking about this season, Gautam said, "I don't really have a lot of complaints from this show, everything is fantastic but just one thing that hurt me a little was that Bigg Boss was a little biased towards some tasks. They have been favoring some contestants, which is what I didn't like. Maybe it is their strategy but they seemed biased. Be it a captaincy task or ration task or it is about Sajid Khan or other contestants, Bigg Boss is a little biased this year. It hurt me more because I was trying to play fair, I gave my 100% and I don't think I deserved to leave this early in the show."

"If I will ever get a chance to go back in the house, I would definitely grab it. I will love to go back as after I came out, I saw the episodes and heard the things people have said about me and I would really like to go back and answer them to their faces," he added.

Calling himself an 'injured tiger', Gautam expressed his wish to return to the controversial 'mad house' to continue his game. He said he was shocked to see the housemates' reactions after his exit and conveyed his displeasure. "Jab ghayal sher andar jayega or dahadega, to I think gharwalon ke kapde fatenge (When the injured lion will go inside and roar, then I think the clothes of the family members will be torn) I will screw everyone's happiness man, that too on an individual level. Even if Soundarya is still there by then, I will tell her to play her game, I will play mine."

When asked about his equation with Shalin Bhanot, he said, "He is the contestant I don't want to connect with in the outside world." On Shalin and Tina's relationship, Gautam quoted, "It is 100 percent for the cameras. A PR strategy I would say. They think they will be in the top three but they are not going to reach there and I am sure of it."

Gautam is known for his performance in shows such as 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Naamkaran', 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka', 'Tantra', 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' and 'Agni Vayu'.