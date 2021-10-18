Exclusive: I’m extremely scared of Salman Khan, says Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat

New Delhi: After winning hearts in Bigg Boss OTT as a runners-up, choreographer Nishant Bhat is currently participating in Bigg Boss 15. Before entering the house, Nishant while talking exclusively to Zee News Digital spoke about his feelings of meeting Salman Khan and also about how unpredictable the show is in terms of strategising things.



How excited are you to be on Bigg Boss 15?

I’m a little nervous, little over-whelmed, little grateful… mix of everything.

What were your first reactions when you were offered Bigg Boss 15?

If I tell you honestly, then the fact is that I might have run away from everything. See getting an opportunity like this is a great thing but it’s a difficult show. Ofcourse, I had this as my dream project but it will be happening so soon I mean right after the Bigg Boss OTT show that I wasn’t sure of and so I wanted to run away from it. But then when I came out of the show, I saw the response which I was getting from the people. I have never witnessed anything like this before and so it gave me courage to say yes to this show.

How prepped up are you for the show?

Yes, I feel a lot of preparations are pending as I haven’t got much of time as I fell ill after I came out of the Bigg Boss OTT show and so it took much of my time to get back to normal. Also I feel that my journey is yet not over and so I’m getting the opportunity to enter the show as everything happens for a reason.

Now that you have participated in Bigg Boss OTT and now entering in Bigg Boss 15, so what is your strategy for the show?

Well, when I entered Bigg Boss OTT then too I haven’t followed any of the strategies and whatever happened over there was natural. And so I am going to follow the same on this show. I won’t think much about the game as that house is extremely unpredictable.

You’ll be meeting Salman Khan, are you nervous?

I’m all okay with the jungle theme and all. I will deal with it but I’m scared to meet the Sher Khan (Salman Khan) of the show. Honestly, I’m extremely scared of him. His aura is extremely different, it’s like a fan-moment for me. I’m so scared that even if he’ll say Hi – Hellow to me, I might run away from the stage.

What is your game plan for the show?

I don’t know anything for now. I just one thing that people liked my entertainment in the previous show and so will continue entertaining everyone as I am the one of the most naughtiest ones on the show.

What is that one thing which you couldn’t achieve in Bigg Boss OTT and expect to earn it in Bigg Boss 15?

Well, I had high hopes to see my journey video in Bigg Boss’ voice while I was in top 5 list but that couldn’t happen in the previous show. So, now I will try my best to reach the finals over here so that I can see my journey video which is extremely special for every contestant who can witness it being in the top 5 or top 3 finalists.