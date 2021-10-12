Exclusive: I went to Bigg Boss OTT just to get entry in Bigg Boss 15, says Pratik Sehajpal

New Delhi: Pratik Sehajpal, who has become a household name post his stint in Bigg Boss OTT has now entered the Salman Khan-hosted show. Before entering the main house, Pratik in an exclusive chat with Zee News Digital, shared his future plans and also expressed his happiness of entering the Bigg Boss house and meeting Salman Khan for the first time.

How excited are you to be on Bigg Boss 15?

I think words won’t be enough to express how excited I am to enter the house. Also, I’m extremely happy to be part of this show. At the same time, I feel very proud of myself and I’m also grateful to God for giving me the opportunity which I always dreamed of.

You’ll be also getting an opportunity to meet Salman Khan, what do you want to say about that?

People spend their whole lives just to see a glimpse of him and even wait for him for hours outside his house just to see him and now I am getting a chance to meet him. Trust me, I have worked hard for it and so I have earned it. So no better feeling than this. Because the thing which we earn is beyond words.

Now that you are well-versed with the Bigg Boss concept, what is that one thing which you will not repeat after entering the house?

Honestly, whatever I did on Bigg Boss OTT was directly coming from my heart. I haven’t made any such mistake in the house of which I should be feeling ashamed. So I don’t think I would ever change anything in me ever in my life. I only believe in one thing which I say repeatedly that I own up to my shit. I’m extremely proud of my journey as I did no wrong with anyone throughout the show.

Any tip which you are getting from your family or loved ones before entering the house?

I am receiving numerous tips but my motto in life is ‘suno sabke, karo apne’. No tip helps at that time.

A person who faces it only understands the true value of it. I’m just prepared mentally but have no strategies so far.

When asked if given chance what would he choose between winning the Bigg Boss OTT trophy or ticket to Bigg Boss 15 house?

If the makers would have asked me to pick one between Rs 25 lakh or an entry to the main Bigg Boss 15 house, I would have happily chosen the second option as my main aim to go in Bigg Boss OTT was to get into the main house as I have been working hard for it. Money can be earned anytime, but winning this time means everything to me for now. I’m happy about my decision and I don’t regret it.