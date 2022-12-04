Exclusive: Niti Taylor FINALLY opens up on eviction from Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, is super excited for 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian 4'

New Delhi: Niti Taylor is an Indian actress known for her portrayal of Nandini Murthy in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She is a popular face in the TV industry and has a fan following of millions. Her popular show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian' is back with its fourth season co-starring Parth Samthaan and fans are going gaga over it.

In an exclusive chat with Zee News Online, Niti talked about the new season of 'Yaarian,' she also finally opened up on her sudden eviction from the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 14.'

Ques: Kaisi Yeh Yaarian is coming back after so long, how does it feel?

Ans: Yes! It's been 4 years and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is coming back so all the butterflies and jitters are happening as I am super excited. First of all, you forget also about the character as it has been so long but our team is super supportive and hard working so they keep Nandini alive.

Ques: How much do you connect with 'Manan,' the songs, the fanbase, everything?

Ans: Honestly, whenever 'Zehnaseeb' gets played, I go back to the Yaarian days and it feels really good and nostalgic. In fact, I always play these tracks at my parties because I love them. Manan is famous because of Manik and Nandini, Parth and Niti and we are what we are today because of that only so I will always be grateful. It is very very special as we didn't know that the Jodi will be such a hit. The seasons were made literally on fans' demands and this is a huge deal for us. I am really overwhelmed with the love because even without promoting it, we got such an amazing response. 'Manan' is very close to my heart as because of that people know me so it will always remain special.

Ques: How different is Niti from Nandini?

Ans: I am very different from Nandini in real life as I am extra chirpy and hyper and she is very calm. Also, she will not talk to a person for 7-8 months if there's a fight, I ain't like that, I will never give up on any of my friendships or relationships and will try to make it work any way possible. I don't fight as much as Nandini does too... Niti is a fighter, is strong; Nandini is calm and quiet.

Ques: What is the real-life equation that Parth and Niti share?

Ans: Parth is very warm and welcoming as a co-star, he will always keep guiding and giving his advice for the betterment of the script or scene. We share a weird comfort level with each other, whenever we come in front of the camera, we just have to look into each other's eyes and we are set.

Ques: Anything you would like to say about your JDJ journey, elimination and love that you got from your fans?

Ans: About Jhalak, it was amazing. I think was the only non-dancer who became a dancer; the only one who actually had shown a lot of growth literally. After the eviction, I was very upset obviously because I know I didn't deserve to get eliminated so soon in the show and I know it was not because of the votes. My fans, I trust them and I know they were all trying very hard to make me one of the finalists or maybe win but well... Things happen, it is a reality show so what can be said or done. I remember when I was leaving the set that night, everybody was sad with me. From the guy who used to open the door for me to the vanity dada, everybody was fond of me. That day I scored 40 and got evicted, it broke my heart.