EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty deserves to win Bigg Boss 15, says evicted contestant Rajiv Adatia

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 has been full of drama and shocks and the latest twist was the double-eviction episode. Due to less number of votes, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Rajiv Adatia were shown the exit doors.

Post eviction, we got a chance to exclusively talk to Rajiv about his journey at Bigg Boss 15 house, his friendships, and a lot more.

While talking to Zee News Digital, Rajiv shared his disappointment over coming out of the show at this crucial time and also believed he was more deserving to be part of the show than his fellow contestant Abhijit Bichukale.

How was your journey at the Bigg Boss 15?

Well, I loved it. It was a fantastic, overwhelming, roller coaster, it was superb and enjoyed every second of it.

Whom are you going to miss the most? Who are your genuine friends?

Definitely, Shamita, not because she is my sister but because our bond has become stronger with time and definitely because of this BB house. Then, I also miss Umar a lot as we have become quite friends while being inside the house.

Did you expect that you’ll be eliminated in this week?

To be honest, NO, I didn’t expect this to happen at this point as I believe that I was doing way better than Abhijit Bichukale on the show in terms of entertainment and everything else. He is not doing his bit and my elimination was a big shocker for me as he made so many derogatory and mean comments and still, he is inside the show, this is a shock for me.

Whom do you want to see lifting the trophy in this season?

I’ll obviously pray for Shamita to bring the trophy home as we all know she is a big khiladi and surely knows her game very well, so I want my sister to win this show. I think she has a very high chance of winning the trophy, but also talking about Umar, he is a fantastic player, he has so many good qualities in him. He is mastikhor and well-behaved man, I would love to see them win. Obviously, my first preference is Shamita but if not her, then definitely Umar. But I’m sure, Shamita will lift the trophy as she deserves it the most.