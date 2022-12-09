Exclusive: Shruti Sharma comes in support of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; says, 'It's good to see people against her...'

New Delhi: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most talked about contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 House. She is known for speaking her heart out when she feels the need to talk about any topic. In recent episodes, Priyanka is often seen getting opposed by housemates. But the actress has always held her head high and played the game gracefully. Talking about her performance on the reality show, actress and friend Shruti Sharma exclusively shares her thoughts with Zee News Online.

While constant targeting has become a daily occurrence for Priyanka in the Bigg Boss house, the actress has ensured that she did not lower her morals and smiles despite the everyday bullying from other housemates as well. Shruti Sharma reacts to the same and says, "Well, it's good to see people are against her because when you walk on the right path it is difficult. That's why when people fail to pull you down or break your will, they go against you. This makes you look stronger and bold. And I know she is neither scared of their perceptions nor she cares about them".

With her headstrong nature and zeal, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is being considered one of the strongest contestants in the race right now and is also declared a finalist already by several neutral viewers as well as celebrities. as a strong contestant.