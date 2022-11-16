Exclusive: &TV artists share their secrets to a healthy and hydrated skin during winters!

New Delhi: As the winter season is approaching, not only our wardrobe needs a revamp during the cold months, but our skincare routine also needs to level up. To keep the skin happy, plump, and luminous throughout the winter months, &TV artists share their best-kept secret winter skincare regimes. These include Neha Joshi (Yashoda, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Neha Joshi, essaying Yashoda in &TV’s show Doosri Maa, shares, “In any weather, no skincare remedy will work unless you drink enough water. So, my most important winter skincare tip is to drink at least two litres of warm water per day to hydrate and nourish my skin and body. I always keep a water bottle with me, whether shooting or working out. I am a huge fan of all things natural and organic like face oils, and aloe gel to keep my skin moisturised. In addition to drinking plenty of water, I use homemade face packs of Milk, haldi, honey, and besan and scrubs to keep my skin moisturized during the winter. The curd is my best winter friend. I apply it to my face twice a week. Curd is an ingredient that helps to keep the skin moisturised. It's a hydrating exfoliator that gets rid of dead skin cells. It reduces blemishes and works as a spot cleanser. It makes skin healthy and glowing.”

Kamna Pathak, essaying Rajesh in &TV’s show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, Winter is a completely different story for me because I have naturally dry skin. Hence, as the temperatures drop, I replace my all-year-round beauty product with a seasonal one. My grandmother once advised me to use a pack of milk cream and honey, which has worked wonders for my skin. Milk cream, or malai, is one of the best natural moisturising creams to make your skin supple and soft. You can rely on honey to rid your skin of the bacteria that cause pimples and acne on your face. All you need to do is combine a tablespoon of milk, cream, and honey in a mixing bowl. Apply the mixture to your face and skin for about 15 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Try this at least twice a week, ladies with dry skin, and you will surely love your skin more during winter.”

Shubhangi Atre, essaying Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “Keeping your skin healthy in the winter can be very challenging. Cold conditions outside leave your skin raw, while indoor heat draws moisture from the air and your skin. Almost everyone on this planet uses herbs for various purposes; it has been seen that herbs have many beneficial properties for both health and beauty, especially in the winter. One of my favourite winter herb remedies is rose water, a powerful skin tonic. It improves blood circulation on the skin's surface. Rose water is said to contain a variety of vitamins. It also contains minerals like calcium and potassium, which are needed for our skin cells. Rose water suits all skin types, including sensitive skin like mine. It can moisturise oily skin during winter without making the skin oily. I mix 100 ml of rose water every winter season with one teaspoon of pure glycerine. Please keep it in an airtight bottle and apply it to relieve dryness on the face and arms. I also carry this while I am shooting. So, winter has already started; please take care of your skin and health; happy winters.”

