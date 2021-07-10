FACT CHECK: Ronit Roy to replace Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupamaa? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Popular television actor Ronit Roy took to social media and ended rumours of him starring in any new TV show. Putting an end to speculations, Ronit said he is not doing anything on TV as of now.

Ronit Roy tweeted: Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I'm not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly.

Several reports suggested that Ronit will be a part of the crime series Manoher Kahaniyan. Reacting to a media report that claims Ronit would be hosting the show, the actor wrote: "Nope!"

Also, his tweet was a major hint ar reports claiming that he all set to replace Sudhanshu Pandey and play the lead role of the TV soap 'Anupamaa' co-starring Rupali Ganguly.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, "Anupamaa" airs on Star Plus.