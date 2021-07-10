हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ronit Roy

FACT CHECK: Ronit Roy to replace Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupamaa? Here's the truth

Several reports suggested that Ronit will be a part of the crime series Manoher Kahaniyan. 

FACT CHECK: Ronit Roy to replace Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupamaa? Here&#039;s the truth
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actor Ronit Roy took to social media and ended rumours of him starring in any new TV show. Putting an end to speculations, Ronit said he is not doing anything on TV as of now.

Ronit Roy tweeted: Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I'm not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly.

Several reports suggested that Ronit will be a part of the crime series Manoher Kahaniyan. Reacting to a media report that claims Ronit would be hosting the show, the actor wrote: "Nope!"

Also, his tweet was a major hint ar reports claiming that he all set to replace Sudhanshu Pandey and play the lead role of the TV soap 'Anupamaa' co-starring Rupali Ganguly.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, "Anupamaa" airs on Star Plus.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ronit RoySudhanshu PandeyAnupamaaRonit Roy TV showsRupali Ganguly
Next
Story

CONFIRMED! Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15' gets a new name, set to stream on OTT before TV

Must Watch

PT4M11S

DNA: PM Modi expressed concern over crowded tourist places