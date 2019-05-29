Fans still want me to play goddess: Debina Bonnerjee

close

Debina Bonnerjee

Actress Debina Bonnerjee played Sita in the mythological show "Ramayan" about a decade ago. She says her fans still remember her for that role and want to see her as a goddess on screen again.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Debina Bonnerjee played Sita in the mythological show "Ramayan" about a decade ago. She says her fans still remember her for that role and want to see her as a goddess on screen again.

"Fans still want me to play the role of a goddess... and they don't want us (she and her actor-husband Gurmeet) to play anything bold or grey. But I'm exploring my range as an actor. Web series have people playing grey which is normal and accepted by the viewers but for TV viewers there is a mental block," Debina said in a statement.

She will be soon seen in "Vish: A Poisonous Story".

"I have been part of many TV shows exploring different genres each time. But in the upcoming show 'Vish...', I have a very strong title role. It is a revenge drama of a 'vishkanya'," said the "Santoshi Maa" actress.

"That might look like an antagonist but has a lot of scope for me to act. I enjoy acting and given a chance, I will do a role that is more performance-oriented rather than being just good on screen every time," Debina said.
 

