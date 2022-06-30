NEW DELHI: On June 27, Alia Bhatt broke the news of her pregnancy from the world. While the world is still drooling over the great news, it was grandma-to-be Neetu Kapoor who expressed her excitement in the latest promo of Colors' Dance Deewane Juniors.

In the starting of the promo, the host of the show, Karan Kundrra can be seen wishing Neetu on the show and saying, " "Neetu ji, dadi banne wali hain. Aap ko hum sabhi ki taraf se badhaiyaan.."

While Neetu was quick to respond, "Thank you, you know isse achhi news nahi ho sakti.." Farah Khan who was also sitting in the judges pandel then says, "I think, mujhe lag raha hai, Chintu ji wapas aane wale hain.." Neetu replies, "Haan."

For the unaware, Alia on Monday shared a picture of herself along with Ranbir Kapoor from the sonography session and broke the news of her pregnancy.

Sharing the pics, she wrote, "“Our baby ….. coming soon.”

In the first pic, Ranbir and Alia can be seen staring at the sonography machine and in the second pic we can see a lion and a lioness along with their little cub.

Talking about, Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After a two-year battle with the disease, Rishi died in April 2020 at the age of 68.