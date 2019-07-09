close

Jay Bhanushali

Father-to-be Jay Bhanushali hones lullaby skills for first child

"It is a fascinating feeling to be a parent all over again and it is even more thrilling because this is our first kid together," Jay Bhanushali said.

Father-to-be Jay Bhanushali hones lullaby skills for first child
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@mahhivij

Mumbai: After adopting two of his caretaker's children, actor-host Jay Bhanushali is set to have his first child with wife and actress Mahhi Vij. He says it is a fascinating feeling to be a parent again and he is actually taking lullaby classes for his little one.

"It is a fascinating feeling to be a parent all over again and it is even more thrilling because this is our first kid together," Jay said.

"I want to help Mahhi in whatever ways possible. I would want Mahi to take complete care of herself and our baby, so to help her not missing out on her sleep later in the months, I am learning lullabies and practicing it daily," he added. 

Thanks to his job of hosting the children's singing reality show, "Superstar Singer", Jay says he has got an opportunity to hone his singing skills from "the best in the business".

"It would be great if I am able to take responsibility of calming our baby in the middle of the night," he said, adding: "I spoke to all the captains -- Salman Ali, Sachin Valmiki, Nitin Kumar and Jyotica Tangri and, they came up with this idea to learn lullabies. Not confident of pulling it off, I told them it's not possible for me to do. But they are giving me all the confidence. I told them not to force me, but they are all too excited to teach me. So, I am finally taking lullaby classes now."

Tags:
Jay BhanushaliJay Bhanushali Mahhi VijJay Bhanushali father-to-be
