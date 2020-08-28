Fatteshikast - highest-rated premiere in the last 12 months

New Delhi: Zee Talkies, the No.1 Marathi movie channel has always proved to be the most entertaining destination by continuously serving blockbuster content to its viewers. This month, on 16th August the channel, delighted its audiences with the World Television Premiere of the Biggest Blockbuster of the year – Fatteshikast.

The movie delivered ratings of 3.7 TVR and a cumulative reach of 12.3% which is the highest across launches in the last 12 months. The 12-noon slot airing garnered the highest ratings across 500+ channels in Maharashtra

(Source: BARC; MH U 2+)

The channel left no stone unturned to promote the movie with an overall theme that kept the spirits of its viewers high in these tough times. The #AataJinkaychach campaign was a movement that engaged the audiences across media platforms.

The innovative campaign included various initiatives that successfully struck a chord with the audiences. A series of multiple promos and innovative on-air elements like Idents, Disruptions, Musical Aston invited the viewers to watch the movie with their families. To create a surround for the telecast, Zee Talkies curated a special 3 hrs long musical mash-up event “Ekach Raje Shiv Chhatrapati Majhe” on 9th August that paid a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Additionally, the cast of the movie took the viewers on an exciting behind the scenes journey of the movie and the trivia videos were especially shot with the director – Digpal Lanjekar. The videos highlighted the glorious history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Zee Talkies seized the opportunity by sharing with the viewers a positive message and encouraged everyone to seek inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A monologue video of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was crafted to inspire the audiences and uplift their spirit in these difficult times.

The video was viewed by 5 Lacs+ netizens and generated 22 Lacs+ impressions on social pages. As a reaction to this monologue, renowned celebrities came forward and shared video message on social like – Bhau Kadam, Prajakta Mali, Pravin Tarade, Prasad Oak, Chinmay Mandlekar, Kishori Shahane, Ajay Purkar, Mrunmayee Deshpande and many others.

Zee Talkies also launched a virtual pledge where people could be a part of the fighting spirit and 5000+ pledges were received within a week. A virtual Shiv Garjana and FB LIVE helped the cast to connect with their fans and further build the intrigue and invite for the telecast.

The overall Campaign on social garnered 167 Lacs impressions and engaged with more than 4 Lacs viewers which is the highest number recorded since 2019. ZT recorded the highest engagement amongst the Marathi & Hindi Movie Channels during the campaign.

The campaign was lapped up by the audiences who showcased their love and respect to the mighty warrior – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With the sole intention of staking it's claim as a pioneer in innovative practices, Zee Talkies went all out to promote the movie and engage with the audience. Fatteshikast was one such step towards creating a meaningful dialogue with the audience while providing them with quality entertainment.