First pics from actress Nehha Pendse's wedding to Shardul Singh Bayas

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Nehha Pendse married longtime boyfriend Shardul Singh Bayas in a private wedding ceremony on Sunday. Actress Shruti Marathe treated us to pictures of Nehha and Shardul from the ceremony (we're glad) and trust us when we say they make one happy couple. 

For the big day, Nehha wore a light pink Nauvari sari with flower motifs while Shardul opted for a white sherwani. The couple married as per Maharashtrian traditions. In the picture that has gone viral from their wedding, Neha and Shardul can be seen exchanging garlands. 

"Happily ever after," Shruti captioned the photo, which she shared on her Instagram stories. 

Now, without much ado, take a look at Neha and Shardul's wedding photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our squad !  #bunnies #ourgang  #nehhashardul #yaarkishaadi

Congratulations to the newly-weds!

Their wedding took place in Pune. The ceremony was attended by only families and close friends. 

Before the wedding, the couple got engaged in a lavish ceremony. The pre-wedding ceremonies included mehendi and sangeet rituals, pictures of which were also shared by Nehha. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A little US before the big WE   @thecelebstories

A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE BAYAS (@nehhapendse) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nehha is a popular TV actress. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss 12'. She is also known for her show 'May I Come In Madam?'. Her husband Shardul is said to be a businessman. 

