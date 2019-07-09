Fit & Fast with Super Food Heroes on LF

LF the international travel, food and lifestyle channel from the Essel Group has now launched yet another remarkable show titled 'Fit & Fast - Fuel your Brain.' The show sees chef and host Rishim Sachdeva on Indian television for the first time where he takes viewers through a holistic approach towards fuelling the brain. His expertise on the show goes far beyond food as he speaks to experts and addresses multiple topics on mental fitness – subjects that need a lot of attention today.

The show busts daily myths about the brain and its overall health. It also displays especially curated recipes for the brain, special advice from experts and showcases a series of games that stimulate the brain – making viewers think outside the box.

Each episode has one focal point - memory, energy, vision, communication, moods, addiction, decision making/problem solving, sleep, stress, senses, libido levels, motor skills and alertness/concentration. Chef Rishim uses food as a power product on this show. He is seen in conversation with experts whose advice is an inspiration for the dishes he creates which he then goes on to talk about. Simple solutions that have been available in the kitchen all along!

The season includes various super-food-heroes some traditional and others slightly more new-age. Hence, there is something for everybody. Chef Rishim uses his expertise and mastery of the art of presentation - of over 16 years – to bring viewers dishes that are simple, succulent and yet easy. He talks about how each dish helps in the focal point being discussed in a particular episode. Each episode talks about three super-food-heroes and the dishes created around each of them.

The show inculcates the need for a lifestyle overhaul through a shift in daily habits to bring one a sense of accomplishment that transcends to other areas of one's life. Quite often the most complicated problems have the easiest solutions and that is exactly what LF and Chef Rishim would like to communicate to their viewers. With 'Fit & Fast' and Chef Rishim, LF is aiming to change the way people live their daily lives by fuelling the brain so that they are not only physically but mentally fit as well. By simply fuelling the brain with the right elements, one can make a huge difference to one's overall health.

This is what the show aims to showcase. People tend to lay emphasis on physical and external care by going to a spa or indulging in some physical activity. The brain, as much power it has, is often ignored when it comes to overall fitness.

Commenting on his experience with the show, Chef and Host Rishim Sachdeva said, “A wholesome diet is essential for a healthy brain. As a chef, I always try to balance the elements of health and taste in my food. It is spectacular how tweaking your diet works wonders for your overall mood, health and wellbeing. In this show, I have tried to use simple everyday ingredients to make dishes that are great for people of all ages.”

Having been leaders in the lifestyle category for over three years LF's new bouquet of shows showcase how intricately food, travel and cultures are linked. The channel's new take on Live Free, Local Flavours, Live Fantastic take on a whole new dimension and its amazing line up of shows offer discerning viewers a visual treat with compelling stories that link cultures, cuisines and the people of notable and some not so heard about places in India and across the globe through travel.

“As the control centre of our body, it is our brain that is in charge. We realised that our audience will benefit immensely from the knowledge of the most elementary ingredients that aid our brain development and in turn our overall health. We are sure the audience will benefit from this extensively researched and well-curated show and will have a great time watching it and living a healthier life” - Amit Nair, Business Head, LF

Channel: LF

Date: 10 July, 2019 onwards | Day: Wednesday | Time: 7 pm