&flix brings most awaited Hollywood blockbusters to Indian TV first, before the world!

The wait is finally over as Indian Hollywood fans now have a reason to rejoice. Racing ahead of the world, viewers in India can now watch the mega-stars in action, sooner than ever before. &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, in association with Sony Pictures Television, brings you a step closer to the latest Hollywood blockbusters. Starting October 2019, the channel redefines television viewing by bringing World Television Premieres of the biggest movies within a few months of their theatrical releases.

Continuing to build its philosophy of #LeapForth, &flix enables countless movie enthusiasts to kill monotony and jump out of the orbit of sameness. It has been consistently enthralling its viewers with Flix First Premieres. Taking it a notch higher, &flix has now reduced the wait for the latest Hollywood blockbusters on TV.

With the window for television premiere for other (non-US) markets being close to a year, &flix has shortened the window significantly to just five months.

And who better than the coolest agents protecting planet Earth – Men In Black: International, to kick-start this momentous experience. The series of premieres reaching India before the world also include some of the biggest titles such as Spider-Man: Far From Home, Brightburn, Angry Birds 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, Charlie's Angels (2019) and Zombieland 2.

Sharing the exciting news with movie enthusiasts across the country, the channel has launched a disruptive campaign to celebrate the Hollywood blockbusters which will be available on Indian TV before the world.

Sharing his views, Kartik Mahadev, Business Head, English Cluster, ZEEL, said, "ZEEL, as a network, has truly been the force behind many firsts in the industry and here is one more from the English Cluster that we are excited about. &flix, a relatively new channel, is making its mark as the preferred destination for new Hollywood movies. A year ago, the channel was launched with the promise that 'No two Sundays will be the same again' and we've truly upheld this by showcasing the maximum number of Hollywood movie premieres in the category. The channel has gained share and reached the Top 3 in HD viewership within a year of launch.”

“It's our constant endeavour to listen to our consumer and provide the subscribers of &flix a better channel experience. One of the barriers in the English movies category is the long time it takes for Hollywood movies to premiere on television, after their theatrical release. In some cases, the wait is over a year by which time the buzz around the movie is diluted and the fan experience isn't what it should be. Through the World Television Premieres initiative on &flix, we have addressed this challenge by crunching the wait time for Hollywood movies on TV by almost half. Movie fans can now watch the most awaited Hollywood movies within a few months of their theatrical release. We have launched an engaging new awareness campaign to announce this offer, as we look to build the &flix subscriber base with this initiative. It brings us immense satisfaction in delighting our consumers while setting a new benchmark in the English movies category,” he added.

Commenting on the same, Sonika Bhasin, VP, International Business, South Asia, Sony Pictures Television, said, “We have had a long partnership with ZEE that has given us the opportunity to provide our audience with an enriching theatrical experience through Flix First Screenings, and then, to bring the movies to a wider audience with Flix First Premieres on TV. Now, as we move ahead, we are happy to extend our association with the launch of World Television Premieres. It is our endeavour to present a visual extravaganza to our viewers in India, bringing their favourite movies to TV faster than ever before. We hope to continue bringing the best in the future and keep pushing boundaries with &flix.”

&flix offers some of the choicest Hollywood movies and the maximum number of television premieres and is available in the Zee Prime English Pack that includes 4 premium channels - &flix, Zee Café, LF and WION at a very attractive price of Rs 15/- per month only. That's not all! &PrivéHD showcases riveting and award-winning films that stimulate the minds, available with Zee Prime English HD Pack that also comprises - Zee Café HD, &flix HD, LF HD, priced at Rs 25/-. Consumers can also subscribe to the Zee All In One Pack @ Rs. 59/- per month.

So, join &flix in celebrating a milestone with World Television Premieres on the channel starting October 2019 only on &flix