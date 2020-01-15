हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
&flix

&flix set to air adventure-fantasy 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End' this Friday!

In an increasingly shaky alliance, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann and Captain Barbossa begin a desperate quest to find and rescue him.

&amp;flix set to air adventure-fantasy &#039;Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World&#039;s End&#039; this Friday!

Just when he's needed most, Captain Jack Sparrow, that witty and wily charmer of a pirate, is trapped on a sea of sand in Davy Jones' Locker. Witness the pirates in action as &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, is set to air 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End' this Friday, January 17, 2020, at 5:30 PM. Available as part of the Zee Prime English Pack, the channel brings the action-adventure blockbuster as part of its month-long property '2020 Action @7'.

In an increasingly shaky alliance, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann and Captain Barbossa begin a desperate quest to find and rescue him. Captain Jack's the last of the nine Pirate Lords of the Brethren Court who must come together united in one last stand to preserve the freedom-loving pirates' way of life.

Bringing some of the choicest World Television Premieres in the language of your choice, prized dramas, international news and lifestyle content for the Indian viewers, the unique bouquet – Zee Prime English Pack - comprising &flix, Zee Café, LF and Wion, is priced at an attractive Rs. 15/- per month.

#LeapForth into the nasty and thrilling world of pirates as &flix airs 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End' this Friday, January 17, 2020, at 5:30 PM.

 

&flixPirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End
