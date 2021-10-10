Florina Gogoi lifts Super Dancer Chapter 4 trophy and Rs 15 lakh

New Delhi: As the dance reality show `Super Dancer 4` comes to an end on Saturday (October 9), it was Florina Gogoi and Super Guru Tushar Shetty who won the show.

She took home the trophy and along with that Rs 15 lakh. Her Super Guru also won Rs 5 lakh as cash prize. The duo has been everyone’s favourite and so they were fondly known as ‘FloTus’ by their fans and loved ones.

Apart from Florina, four others who made up to the top five finalists include- Esha Mishra and Super Guru Sonali Kar, Sanchit Chanana and Super Guru Vartika Jha, Pruthviraj and Super Guru Subhranil Paul, Neerja and Super Guru Bhavna Khanduja.

Although these four cuties couldn’t take the trophy home but won numerous hearts with their outstanding performance.

Well, the runner-ups were also awarded for their great efforts as Pruthviraj became the first runner-up, Sanchit Chanana was declared as the second runner-up, Neerja Tiwari was the third runner-up and Esha Mishra was declared as the fourth runner-up and were given cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to all the top four finalists.

`Super Dancer 4` dance reality show was judged by the very talented Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The show is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi.

For the grand finale, we witnessed some of the most prominent personalities on the show to encourage the little kids for their big day, the list includes - Rapper Badshah, choreographer Terence Lewis, and popular dancer Raghav Juyal as the special guests as well as judges for the show.