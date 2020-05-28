हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
arti singh

Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Arti Singh's BTS video of what glam shoots look like give a sneak peek into her pre-lockdown life - Watch

Arti has been working in the television industry with more than a decade now. She was first seen in 2007 hit TV show 'Maayka' which gave her immense recognition.

Former &#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039; contestant Arti Singh&#039;s BTS video of what glam shoots look like give a sneak peek into her pre-lockdown life - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress and former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Arti Singh is quite an avid user of social media platform. The stunner recently posted a 'Behind-the-Scenes' (BTS) video of what a glam shoot looks like and how she misses it the most amid lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus which has wreaked havoc globally.

Arti Singh, who remained one of the most talked-about contestants inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house wrote in the video caption: #BehindTheScenes: Here's a sneak peek into what shoots actually look like. Miss those days when going for shoots and getting ready was a mandatory routine #GoodOldDays #ThrowbackDiaries #BeforeCovid #ShootDays #BehindTheShoot #ShootDiaries #MissWorking #Lockdown #Covid19 #CoronaVirusPandemic #TuesdayThoughts #TuesdayMotivation #StaySafe #StayHome #TakeCare @munnasphotography thank u for this

Arti has been working in the television industry with more than a decade now. She was first seen in 2007 hit TV show 'Maayka' which gave her immense recognition. She then went on to star in TV soaps such as Grihasti, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Encounter, Box Cricket League 1, Sasural Simar Ka, Waaris, Gangaa, Santoshi Maa amongst various others.

Her role in 'Waaris' was widely appreciated and once again she made a solid holding for herself in the TV industry. She is veteran actor Govinda's niece and comedian cum actor Krushna Abhishek's sister. 

 

 

arti singhArti Singh videoBigg Boss 13bts videolockdown
