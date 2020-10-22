हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashami Desai

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's festive looks rule the internet - Check out!

Rashami Desai has draped a red Bengali sari with a big nath, sindoor, bindi and red bangles.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai&#039;s festive looks rule the internet - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imrashamidesai

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Rashami Desai has cooked up a storm on the internet with her oh-so-ravishing festive looks. All her photos have earned a massive response on Instagram, but one post that has stood out is her Bong look in a red sari and traditional make-up. 

Rashami has draped the red sari with a big nath, sindoor, bindi and red bangles. In one of the photos, she poses with a dhunachi, used while performing aarti during Durga Puja. 

Meanwhile, apart from her Bong look, Rashami's other photos are also ruling the internet. Take a look:

Rashami Desai was a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 13'. She is a social media sensation and has a huge fan following on Instagram. Post 'Bigg Boss', she entered Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' as Shalakha. 

Her Instagram account is a pool of some gorgeous photos and they often make it to the trends list.

Rashami DesaiRashami Desai festive looksrashami desai pics
