Former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's festive looks rule the internet - Check out!

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Rashami Desai has cooked up a storm on the internet with her oh-so-ravishing festive looks. All her photos have earned a massive response on Instagram, but one post that has stood out is her Bong look in a red sari and traditional make-up.

Rashami has draped the red sari with a big nath, sindoor, bindi and red bangles. In one of the photos, she poses with a dhunachi, used while performing aarti during Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, apart from her Bong look, Rashami's other photos are also ruling the internet. Take a look:

Rashami Desai was a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 13'. She is a social media sensation and has a huge fan following on Instagram. Post 'Bigg Boss', she entered Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' as Shalakha.

Her Instagram account is a pool of some gorgeous photos and they often make it to the trends list.