topStories
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Friends become foes: Priyanka, Archana lock horns in 'Bigg Boss 16'

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Shekhar roasting the housemates. He is seen asking Shiv Thakare the name of one contestant who likes to interfere in everything. Shiv said Priyanka.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:35 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', "good friends" Priyanka Chouhary and Archana Gautam will be seen locking horns after Shekhar Suman roasting session in the controversial reality show.
  • A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Shekhar roasting the housemates. He is seen asking Shiv Thakare the name of one contestant who likes to interfere in everything. Shiv said Priyanka.

Trending Photos

Friends become foes: Priyanka, Archana lock horns in 'Bigg Boss 16'

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', "good friends" Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam will be seen locking horns after Shekhar Suman roasting session in the controversial reality show.

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Shekhar roasting the housemates. He is seen asking Shiv Thakare the name of one contestant who likes to interfere in everything. Shiv said Priyanka.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Soon, Archana interfered and talks about an incident that took place about a week ago in the 'Bigg Boss' kitchen.

The two are seen fighting and Priyanka asks Archana to make 50 rotis as she would not work with her in the kitchen.

The fight got heated as Priyanka told Archana: "Yahan koi mil nahi raha hai tujhe. Koi ghaas nahi daal raha hai. Give me a break. Abhi tak bahut achi lag rahi thi."

Archana keeps yelling, to which Priyanka reacts by telling other housemates in the Colors show: "Yeh mere saath paheli baar ulji hai. Ab batati hun isko."

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 new promoArchana PriyankaPriyanka Bigg Boss 16Archana Bigg Boss 16

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series